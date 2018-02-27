 Cities Archives - Good News Network
How Volcanoes Could Be Used to Build Energy Efficient Cities of the Future

Environment

Dark, Spooky Highway Underpass Transformed into Colored Tunnel of Music

Arts & Leisure

Blue Skies This Season in China’s Capital Spark Joy: “I have never seen Beijing like this.”

World

See How Pigeons Saved This Man From a Life on the Streets

Animals

Artists Transform Swastika Graffiti into Friendly Works of Street Art

Arts & Leisure

The ‘Airbnb of Parking Spots’ Wants to Pay Your Parking Tickets This Month

Business

Chandeliers Appear to be Beautiful Snowflakes When Shot From Below in These Enchanting Photos

Arts & Leisure

When City Ignores Filthy Transit Station, Politicians Start to Scrub it Themselves Every Week

USA

Uber Joins Forces With NASA to Develop Flying Taxis

Business

US City Long Known for Coal Announces Pledge to Pursue 100% Renewable Energy

USA

Elon Musk Gets Another Green Light for His Speedy Hyperloop Tunnel From NYC to DC

Business

Dutch Open ‘World’s First 3D-Printed Bridge’

Science

Erasing Hate: He Found His Purpose by Wiping Out Hateful Graffiti in His City

Inspiring

These Anarchists Are Fixing Portland’s Pothole Problem

Inspiring

Artists Fusing Nature Into Their Dazzling Street Art (LOOK)

Arts & Leisure

Family Fights Anti-homeless Spikes with Cushions and Chocolate

Inspiring

Flint Water No Longer Exceeds Federal Lead Limit

USA

Reykjavik Turns Off Street Lights to Give Better View of Northern Lights

Environment

‘Mood ATM’ Checks in on User’s Feelings Instead of Their Money

World

The 15 Most Healthy And Happy Cities in The US Are…

USA
