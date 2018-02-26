 World getting better stories
The World is getting better. These stories are proof.

3,000 Jews and Muslims Sign Up to Learn a Song Together–the Result is Perfect Harmony

Religion

Olympic Games Open With Show of Fire, Ice, and Calls For Harmony

Sports

Take a Free Tour of Snowy Norwegian Mountains, Viewed LIVE From the Front of a Train

Arts & Leisure

Defying Stereotypes, Female Mechanic Fixes Worries of Women Drivers in the Middle East

World

South and North Korea Meet For Peace Talks, Already Lifting Travel Bans

World

China is Building Another Enormous Floating Solar Farm on Top of Abandoned Coal Mine

Environment

World’s First ‘Mental Health Ambulance’ is Helping Hundreds of People in Sweden

Health

700 Abductees Escape Boko Haram, Nigerian President Says Group is ‘Beaten’

World

Greatest Moments From 2017 in a Beautiful Video

Inspiring

Beautiful DIY Craft Kits Teach Kids (and Adults) About World Cultures

Arts & Leisure

In Historic Announcement, World Bank Says it Will No Longer Finance Oil and Gas Exploration

Environment

Company That Turns Tire Scraps into Shoes Employs Single Mothers Living in Poverty

Business

Muslim Hackers Vow to Wipe ISIS Off the Internet

Religion

Planting Positive Change With 73 Million More Trees in Amazon Rainforest

Environment

Kids Learn Diversity From Musician’s Instruments Made of Donkey Jaws and Goat Toenails

Arts & Leisure

The World Has Spent $14B on Conservation – and it Worked

Environment

Irish Mosque Opens Doors to the Homeless Amidst First Hurricane in 50 Years

Religion

Gravitational Waves Just Showed Us Something Even Cooler Than Black Holes

Science

Woman Wins Right to Use Family Sick Leave to Care For Dog

Animals

Two Countries Now Protecting Ocean Area Twice the Size of Germany

Environment
