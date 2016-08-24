Boaters Shocked When Clever Seal Hops on Board to Escape Orcas (WATCH)

These orcas will have to stay hungry thanks to the quick actions of this runaway seal.

The sailors encouraged the seal to stay still as the orcas circled in the water below.

The critter accidentally fell off the boat a few times, but always managed to climb back on just in time.

Once the predators finally left after 35-40 minutes of pursuing their prey, the happy seal dived into the sea and swam into the sunset alive and well.

(WATCH the incredible video below) Editor’s note: graphic language used.

