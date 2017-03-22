Boy Embarrassed by Skin Condition Overjoyed to Meet Dog With the Same

Pets by Good News Network

Carter Blanchard was always embarrassed by his skin condition, but now thanks to a Labrador pup with the same disease, he doesn’t mind so much.

The two met online over a year ago, but they were only recently able to meet in person.

When they finally did manage to meet at Rowdy’s home in Canby, Oregon, however, the connection was magical.

And thanks to an impromptu photo shoot with Sit Stay Photography, the two will be able to remember their special encounter forever.

(WATCH the video below)

Reprint (Photo by Sit Stay Photography)