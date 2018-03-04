 Kids Archives - Good News Network
Home Tags Kids

Tag: Kids

New Budget Gives Teens Free Access to National Parks in Canada Permanently

World

After 65 Grandchildren, One is Finally Given Name of Great-Great-Grandpa Who Reacts With Pure Joy

Inspiring

Thrilled Toddler Yells ‘Dad!’ After Adoption Decree is Announced

Inspiring

Eating 2 Avocados a Day Reportedly ‘Cured’ 5-Year-Old Girl of Seizures

Health

Mom Can’t Stop Laughing Over Son’s Attempt to Use a Rotary Phone – and it’s Hilarious

Laughs

Watch Duck Waddle Excitedly When Students Make Him a New Leg

Animals

Gym Gives Free Lifetime Pass to Refugee Boy Staring Longingly Through the Window

Inspiring

No Rise in Autism in Past Three Years, Says Large U.S. Study

Health

Angel Donor Offers to Match 100K to Give Research into Rare Disease a Big Boost

Health

Man Turns Abandoned Milwaukee Shopping Mall Into Winter Wonderland For 100 Kids

Inspiring

Record Baby: 26-Year-old Gives Birth to Girl Who Was Frozen 24 Years Ago

Science

Sesame Street Given $100 Million for Targeted Program to Heal Young Syrian Refugees

World

Here is a Piece of Sleep Advice That Every New Parent Needs to Hear

Self-Help

5 Fun Ways to Get Children Interested in the Topic of History

Arts & Leisure

Boy With Autism Breaks Silence, Tells Santa First Christmas Wish

Inspiring

Parents Now Spend Twice as Much Time With Their Children as 50 Years Ago

World

Buff Dad Wears Tutu For Ballet Class When Daughter Invites Him Instead of Her Pregnant Mom

Inspiring

When Girl Writes Poem About the Eiffel Tower, the French President Responds With One of His Own

Arts & Leisure

You Will Laugh and Cry Over Dad Bringing Newborn to Doctor’s Appointment

Inspiring

When Girl Asks For a Day Off For Dad, Google Gives Her Something Better #TBT

Business
123...35Page 1 of 35

The Good News Guru

Follow us on Instagram @goodnewsnetwork

© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC