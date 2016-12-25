Airline Uses Wonderful Holiday Ad to Surprise Wildfire Victims in Canada (WATCH) News

McKinley Corbley

Every year, Canadian airline WestJet creates a special holiday advertisement to spread yuletide cheer as part of their Christmas Miracle series.

For their fifth annual video, they wanted to do something especially significant for the community – they decided to center the film on 1,000 Fort McMurray wildfire victims.

On November 26th, the company threw a Snowflake Soirée for the afflicted families at the Fort McMurray’s MacDonald Island Park. After providing food, photoshoots, and music to the attendees, employees surprised the guests with personalized gifts.

Among the Snowflake Soiree guests were seven families who were presented with heartwarming presents from WestJetters who heard the families’ stories and wanted to show they cared by giving their own irreplaceable items. These included an heirloom watch from the Second World War, a special snowboard and a childhood book with an encouraging message.

“This year, we wanted Christmas to mean just a little bit more for the residents of Fort McMurray,” said Richard Bartrem, WestJet Vice-President, Marketing Communications. “We were at the airport the day the fire hit town, and several WestJetters also lost their homes. This year’s Christmas miracle was an opportunity for WestJet to do what we do best – help connect a community, celebrate the season and bring a smile to peoples’ faces.”

(WATCH the video below)

