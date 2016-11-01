Donate Your Excess Post-Halloween Candy to the Troops

If you’re like our family, your kids won’t need all the Halloween candy they’ll receive. You also won’t need the leftovers you have from buying more candy than you’ll be able to pass out.

A great use of that Halloween candy is to remind our troops that they’re not forgotten! You can thank our troops, make someone’s day, share your candy and even get a tax deduction. You only need to bring your candy to your local drop off location.

You can help by donating leftover candy (but please don’t include pixy stix or powdery candy – they don’t ship well). Find an Operation Gratitude drop off location near you. (Not that you need an incentive, but if you find dentists on the list of your local drop offs, the dental office will often pay a “buyback” fee for the candy and provide a toy for your kids.) You can also find a Soldiers’ Angels drop off near you. Soldiers’ Angels drop offs buy back candy. Check out both nonprofits to find the drop off closest to you.

