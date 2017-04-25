Doritos Flies Couple to Prom After Snack-Themed Promposal
Thank you Carlie. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/0MT9AJXrca— Shaedon Wedel (@shardonwedel) April 23, 2017
Shaedon Wedel made headlines last month after he asked his 15-year-old friend Carlie Wittman with Down syndrome to prom with a Doritos-themed proposal.
The couple became so famous, in fact, that the snack company got wind of the event and offered to bring Shaedon and Carlie to prom in style.
18-year-old Shaedon had originally popped the question using a custom-made Doritos tee shirt featuring a pun-tastic caption.
The front of the shirt read: “I know I may be NACHO typical Dorito but…”. On the back of the shirt, the words continued to say: “… I’m going to be CHEESY and ask: Will you go to prom with me?”
Well, it may have been a cheesy proposal, but the results were absolutely delicious.
