Good News in History, August 30

180 years ago, two yankee businessmen bought some 8,850 acres of Texas swamp land and founded the city of Houston. Brothers Augustus and John Kirby Allen funded the roads and buildings at the core of what would eventually become the biggest city in the American South and the fourth most populous city in the US. (1836)



Named after General Sam Houston, who was president of the Republic of Texas and had won the Battle of San Jacinto 25 miles east of the city, the city recently won praise for moving 4,100 homeless veterans into permanent housing.

MORE Good News on this Day:

A Communication Hotline between U.S. and Soviet leaders went into operation (1963)

between U.S. and Soviet leaders went into operation (1963) The album Highway 61 Revisited by Bob Dylan was released (1965)

by Bob Dylan was released (1965) Thurgood Marshall was confirmed as the first black U.S. Supreme Court Justice of the United States (1967)

was confirmed as the first black U.S. Supreme Court Justice of the United States (1967) Striking Polish workers of the Solidarity movement led by Lech Walesa won a sweeping victory after a two-month battle with their communist rulers for the right to organize independent unions and the right to strike (1980)

led by Lech Walesa won a sweeping victory after a two-month battle with their communist rulers for the right to organize independent unions and the right to strike (1980) Former Air Force Colonel Guion S. Bluford Jr. was launched into space on the Shuttle Challenger and became the first black astronaut (1983)

And, Happy Birthday to Warren Buffet, the Oracle from Omaha, who turns 86 today. He rose from working in his father’s store and delivering newspapers to become a billionaire and the most successful American investor of the 2oth Century. A few years ago he co-founded the Giving Pledge, where he and other wealthy people promise to give away all their wealth before they die. 2015 was the tenth summer he donated more than a billion dollars–with a gift of $2.8 billion in stock to foundations that work on global health, college scholarships, and poverty.