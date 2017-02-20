Good News in History, February 20

Happy Birthday to the Oscar-winning actor and director Sidney Poitier, who turns 90 years old today. In 1964, he became the first black performer to win a Best Actor Academy Award (for Lilies of the Field). Three years later he was the top box-office star with three films about race relations–To Sir, with Love, In the Heat of the Night, and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. WATCH a 2016 tribute film from the BAFTA awards… (1927)

At the age of 16, after growing up in The Bahamas, he moved to New York City and held a string of jobs as a dishwasher, until a successful audition landed him a spot with the American Negro Theatre. Poitier has written three autobiographical books, including The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography (2000).

On April 6, the Bahamian-American movie icon is scheduled to participate in the TCM Classic Film Festival’s tribute to the 50th anniversary of his detective thriller, “In the Heat of the Night,” which will be screening on opening night.

