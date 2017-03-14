Good News in History, March 14

Happy 84th birthday to Quincy Jones, the influential record producer, arranger, and musician who is perhaps best known for producing multiple albums for superstar Michael Jackson, including 1982’s Thriller and 1987’s Bad. Since the 1960s, he has worked prolifically on film scores (33 of them), and has earned a record 79 Grammy Award nominations overall, and won 28 of them. .Jones was also the producer and conductor of the 1985 charity song “We Are the World”. In his autobiography, entitled “Q”, he revealed how he grew up poor and got into trouble on the mean streets of Chicago’s South Side… (1933) After his mother’s illness, his father moved the family west to Seattle, where Quincy took up the trumpet and was literally saved by music. His charitable works now help save others–including a re-recording of We Are The World that benefitted victims of the Haiti earthquake.

MORE Good News on this Day in History:

Eli Whitney was granted a patent for the cotton gin (1794)

Albert Einstein, Nobel Prize-winning physicist and one of the greatest thinkers of our time, was born in Germany [His teachers labeled him stupid when he refused to study what he didn't find interesting. Read more below] (1879)

75 years ago today, Orvan Hess and John Bumstead became the first in the world to successfully treat a patient using penicillin (1942)

A British radio telescope in Cheshire (the world's largest steerable one at the time and still operational today as the third largest in the world) made history as it contacted an American probe 407,000 miles away (1960)

Importation into the US of guns deemed assault weapons was banned by President George H. Bush (1989)

The Linux operating version 1.0.0 was released (1994)

The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued its first verdict, convicting Thomas Lubanga Dyilo of conscripting and using children under the age of 15 in his Congolese rebel army (2012)

in The Hague issued its first verdict, convicting Thomas Lubanga Dyilo of conscripting and using children under the age of 15 in his Congolese rebel army (2012) In Japan and Korea, White Day is celebrated, which is similar to Valentine’s Day, when men give gifts to women.

From Garrison Keillor’s daily installment, of the highly recommended Writer’s Almanac:

“Albert Einstein He was home-schooled for the early part of his life, and when he finally went to school with the other children, his teachers thought he was developmentally disabled. He refused to study any subject he didn’t find interesting. The only subjects he did find interesting were math and philosophy. One teacher tried to have him expelled because all he did in class was sit in the back of the room smiling. He finally dropped out at the age of 16.” (His college days weren’t much better.)”

When he was just 26 years old he wrote his paper on Special Theory of Relativity and also three others that were revolutionary, including the one that included: E = mc2.