Japanese Newspaper Blossoms into Greenery When You Plant It

This Japanese newspaper doesn’t just inform its citizens on current events and breaking news – it also serves as a seed for flowers and greenery.

With over 4 million copies in daily circulation across the nation, The Green Newspaper needs only to be buried and watered in order to blossom into a beautiful shrubbery.

The initiative has been so popular with the public, it has generated over $700,000 for its publishers, proving that not only is recycling helpful for the environment, but it’s also encouraged by the people.

(WATCH the video below)

