Latest News

Brave UPS Driver Rushes Into Burning Home to Save Family
Apr 15, 2017
0
The UPS slogan, “What can brown do for you”, was never so relevant as when this driver promptly delivered a family from disaster. Paul Pereira was...
Girl in Isolation With Rare Blood Disorder Gets ‘Great Gatsby’ -Themed Prom
Apr 15, 2017
0
Corrine Bass has lived mostly in isolation since she was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder two years ago. //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle...
Indian Parliament Passes Landmark Equal Rights HIV Bill
Apr 15, 2017
0
India’s parliament has just passed a historic bill that guarantees equal rights for citizens with HIV and AIDS. The Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome...
Tesla Surpasses Ford in Market Value
Apr 14, 2017
0
For the first time ever, Tesla, the solar panel manufacturer and new American car company, has passed Ford in stock market value. Ford has long been...
This Mechanic Will Fix Anyone’s Car For Free
Apr 14, 2017
0
The only thing driving this mechanic to such compassionate heights is his love of restoring people's faiths in humanity. For the last 15 years, ex-air...
Firefighters Spend Hour Dislodging Kitten From Porsche Engine
Apr 14, 2017
1
How this tiny kitten got stuck in the engine block of a $100,000 sports car is still a mystery – but we do know...
