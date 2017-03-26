Man Creates Gardens For Unwanted Bees, Grows Free Food in 30 Abandoned Lots Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Even though the Ninth Ward of New Orleans has never fully recovered from the destruction of Hurricane Katrina, this man has created a lush oasis of free food and sustainability right in the heart of the community.

Fred Young founded a volunteer-run organization, Capstone Community Gardens, to support low income city residents, as well as honeybees that are in need of a safe, environmentally-friendly home.

“There are no good grocery stores around this area,” 39-year-old Capstone volunteer Amy Karus told Good News Network. “The Lower Ninth Ward is the area that was devastated the most – the worst of the worst.”

Although there is a food pantry that opens once each month to the public, it usually doesn’t provide the sustenance needed to feed all the district’s poorer residents.

“If you’re low-income, if you don’t have any money, if you have no way to support yourself, that is not enough to live off of. They give a small amount of food for the entire month,” said Karus. “So Fred has made sure that these gardens are all over the community and people can go harvest them at any time, if they feel the need for the food – which I think is a wonderful thing.”

In addition to being an important food supply to New Orleans, the gardens also play host to rescued honeybees.

Due to the dilapidated condition of many buildings here, homes often become infested with bees and homeowners need a solution. Instead of calling an exterminator to destroy the beneficial insects, they can now call Fred.

Using a low-suction vacuum, the urban farmer sucks up all of the bees, and transports them and their hives to the gardens. There, they can live freely among wildflowers and clover — and give back to their rescuer by pollinating his flowers and vegetables.

Capstone is also home to a group of goats who earn their keep by “mowing” the weeds in unkempt local lots that were abandoned or in disrepair. This gives nourishment to the goats as well as keeping the community tidy without consuming fossil fuels via lawn mowers.

The goats also share a hutch with a flock of happy chickens who create a steady supply of eggs that provide an important protein source for poor families.

“We’ll take the eggs that we collect from the chickens and we’ll take them to people – who, you know, either can’t get out of their house to get food for themselves, or they don’t have enough money,” says Karus. “Just yesterday we delivered food bags with eggs, cabbage, spinach, and greens to those who needed it.”

“I call Fred the Santa Claus of Food, cause he seriously looks like Santa Clause,” Karus says with a laugh.

But unlike Santa Claus, Fred doesn’t just work one day of generosity – he’s ready to help the community all year round.

“If we all did our part, if we all did what we could for our community, to help one another, to help the environment as much as we could, could you imagine how peaceful – how wonderful life would be?”

If you’d like to find out more about Capstone or look into volunteering of donating, check out the garden’s Facebook page or website.

(WATCH the video below)

