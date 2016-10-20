Mom is Brought to Tears Over Boy’s Moment of Peace with New Service Dog
Shanna Niehaus has a 5-year-old son with high-functioning autism, and – to put it simply – he has a hard time making friends because of it.
4 Paws For Ability is a nonprofit that pairs service dogs with kids with autism. After two years on the waiting list, Niehaus’s son was finally introduced to his new service canine named Tornado.
“This picture captures the face of a mother who saw her child, who she can’t hug, wash, dress, snuggle and touch freely lay on his new service dog of his own free will, with a purposeful unspoken attachment,” Niehaus wrote on Facebook. “This is the face of a mom who has seen her son experience countless failed social interactions on the playground in an attempt to have a friend. Any friend.”
“This is truly magic. Words cannot explain it. Some how because of this – because of Tornado – I know everything will be okay.”
