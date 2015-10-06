New Photoshop App Lets You Retouch Photos on Your Phone for Free

New Photoshop App Lets You Retouch Photos on Your Phone for Free

Arts & Leisure by Terry Turner

Photoshop can be intimidating for even professional photographers, but now there’s an app version designed for amateurs who only take pictures on their phones.

Photoshop Fix gets down to the bare bones, with a handful of features most people will love.

For instance, the “healing” tool lets you erase annoying objects from otherwise cool photos – a “now you see it, now you don’t” fix for your pictures. You mark the offending item spoiling your shot or photobombing your subject and the app replaces it with the surrounding scenery.

Over all, Photoshop Fix has 10 sets of tools in the app and each is easy to use. It lets people do the most frequently needed fixes to pictures — such as cropping, correcting exposure, or adding favorite effects.

There’s also a “liquify” tool, that allows you to easily change a feature’s shape – so it’s possible to “turn that frown upside down” an put a smile on anyone’s face, even if they didn’t smile in the original photo.

It also includes a “restore” function so that if you’ve gotten carried away with too many liquifications, you can back up — or start over.

Photoshop Fix is only available on iOS now, but it’s coming to Android soon—oh yeah, and it’s free!

(READ a Detailed Review at Gizmodo) – Photo by Jhaymesisviphotography, CC

