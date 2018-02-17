Apps Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Join
Good News
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Good Talks
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Gifts
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in / Join
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create a Free Account
Create a Free Account
and join the GNN community!
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Good News Network
Good News
All
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Science
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’
Science
That Ridiculous Voice We Use to Talk to Dogs? They Actually Love It, Paper Shows
Business
Company Offers to Pay Employees Up to $10 a Day to Cycle to Work
Animals
Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy
Good Talks
All
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Life
Emotional First Aid: The Practical Science Of Healing Emotions
Good Life
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving
Good Life
Inspired Sleep: How to Put Your Dreams to Work
Good Life
How to Find Your Passion
Good Gifts
Affiliates
‘Within Good’ – Reminder Bracelet
Affiliates
Scarf Filters the City Air Around You
Affiliates
Beautiful Crafts Teach World Cultures to Kids (and Adults)
Affiliates
Sock-of-the-Month Club Gives Thousands to Homeless, too
Affiliates
Spirit-infused Fresh Roasted Coffee From Firefighters
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Good News
Good Talks
Good Gifts
Home
Tags
Apps
Tag: Apps
Dating App Users Are Reportedly Changing Their Locations to Pyeongchang to Match With Olympians
Feb 17, 2018
Laughs
7 Apps For Every DIY’er: From Color Testing Paints on Walls to Getting Tools on a Budget
Feb 14, 2018
At Home
Because His AirBnb Guest Had a Heart Attack, Man’s Ingenuity is Now Saving Thousands of Lives
Feb 7, 2018
Inspiring
Now You Can Learn a Language While You Wait For WiFi
Jan 1, 2018
Arts & Leisure
Skip Fights About Digital Devices Over the Holidays – Instead, Let Them Bring Your Family Together
Dec 23, 2017
Self-Help
You Can Now Get a Daily Dose of App-iness From the Dalai Lama on Your Phone
Dec 16, 2017
Religion
The ‘Airbnb of Parking Spots’ Wants to Pay Your Parking Tickets This Month
Dec 10, 2017
Business
9 Apps That Supercharge Your Spiritual Practice and Positive Thinking
Dec 9, 2017
Reviews
Smithsonian Experts Help Harvey Survivors Restore Family Treasures
Oct 30, 2017
USA
Woman Uses Tinder To Track Down Her Missing Cat
Oct 30, 2017
Animals
Woman Deceived On the Internet by Older Man Finds Love With Model Whose Photos Lured Her In
Oct 20, 2017
Inspiring
How an Apple Watch Saved a Man’s Life
Oct 18, 2017
Science
Teen Prodigies Create App That Could End School Lunch Hunger
Oct 14, 2017
Kids
Downloads of Walkie-Talkie App Soars as Hurricane Looms
Sep 9, 2017
USA
‘Selfie’ App Detects Pancreatic Cancer By Looking Into Your Eyes
Sep 3, 2017
Health
Kenyan Schoolgirls Invent App to Stop Female Genital Mutilation
Aug 5, 2017
World
Students Create App to Improve Your Public Speaking and Speech Anxiety
Jul 2, 2017
Reviews
How an App Saved This Woman’s Unborn Baby
Jun 28, 2017
Inspiring
Swipe Right to Save a Species: Last Male White Rhino Takes to Tinder
Apr 26, 2017
Environment
This App Helps the Blind to “See” When They Need it Most
Feb 24, 2017
Science
1
2
3
Page 1 of 3
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
Follow us on Instagram
@goodnewsnetwork
Good Talks
Shop
About
Support GNN
App
Contact
Privacy
© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC