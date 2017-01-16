CLOSE

World

The English gym café offers well-balanced meals to their guests as payment for 6 minutes of high-intensity exercise.

Four tons of endangered turtles were rescued earlier this week, saved from being turned into soup and souvenirs by a Special Task Force.

Starting in spring 2017, people with invisible disabilities can apply for special badges that will ask their fellow passengers for a seat.

Keeping cheetahs or lions as pets has long been seen as a sign of status – but now, it will be punishable by extensive fines or jail time.

One of the world's longest recreational trails in the world will soon be open to the public in the fall of 2017. The Great Trail...

This hard-hitting news company has finally been allowed to resume publication after a government ban was issued in October.

