Café Will Give Free Meals to People Willing to Exercise
Jan 16, 2017
The English gym café offers well-balanced meals to their guests as payment for 6 minutes of high-intensity exercise.
Police Rescue Over 6,000 Turtles in Largest Wildlife Bust in the Nation
Jan 14, 2017
Four tons of endangered turtles were rescued earlier this week, saved from being turned into soup and souvenirs by a Special Task Force.
London Subway Now Catering to Those With Hidden Ailments
Jan 11, 2017
Starting in spring 2017, people with invisible disabilities can apply for special badges that will ask their fellow passengers for a seat.
Nation Finally Outlaws Ownership of Exotic Pets
Jan 7, 2017
Keeping cheetahs or lions as pets has long been seen as a sign of status – but now, it will be punishable by extensive fines or jail time.
Soon You Can Cross Canada on One of the Longest Pleasure Trails in the World
Jan 6, 2017
One of the world's longest recreational trails in the world will soon be open to the public in the fall of 2017. The Great Trail...
Nation Finally Gives Back Freedom of Press and Lifts Newspaper Ban
Dec 31, 2016
This hard-hitting news company has finally been allowed to resume publication after a government ban was issued in October.
