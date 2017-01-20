Panera Announces New “100% Clean” Menu

True to their word, Panera Bread now has a menu that is totally free of artificial preservatives, sweeteners, colors, and flavors.

In 2010, Panera Bread became the leader and first national restaurant chain to post calorie counts on menus. By the end of 2016, Panera had reached their goal of “no artificial” by changing recipes and eliminating 122 ingredients including FD&C colors, sodium benzoate, sodium nitrate, sodium phosphate, and other words you can’t – or shouldn’t – pronounce in order to provide a completely “clean” menu.

Ron Shaich — founder, chairman and CEO of Panera — says one of the company’s basic commitments is to “actually be part of fixing a broken food system in this country.”

