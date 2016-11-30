Record Number of Cats Adopted on Black Friday Uplift

by McKinley Corbley

While some New York crowds were stampeding Walmart and Best Buy for Black Friday, these dedicated animal lovers were waiting in line to adopt.

The Manhattan ASPCA’s adoption center celebrated their sixth annual Cat Friday event by waiving all cat adoption fees for November 25th. According to officials, 90 different cats and kittens were adopted, which is 29 more than last year – a new record.

An additional 44 animals who weren’t ready for adoption due to age, illness, or vaccination were also put on hold, giving them a home when they’re happy and healthy. Altogether, the grand total of adoptions came to over 130.

“Today we broke our own record for the largest number of adoptions completed at our Adoption Center in a single day,” beamed Gail Buchwald, Senior Vice President of the Adoption Center. “90 animals will be sleeping in homes tonight!”

Photo by ASPCA