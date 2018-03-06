 Cats Archives - Good News Network
When Homeless Man Passes Away, Neighbors Step Up to Care For His Beloved Cat Colony

Inspiring

Less-Adopted Black Cats Have More Suitors Thanks to New Marvel Movie

USA

Watch Streetwise Cats Play an Adorably Earnest Game of Hungry Hippos

Animals

Is Your Cat Fat? Here’s How Much You Should Feed it to Lose Weight, According to Science

Animals

Watch Violinist Play Private Concert For Street Cats in Enchanting Italian Short Film

Laughs

When Kitten is Frozen to Boat Dock For 11 Hours, Sheriff Knows Exactly What to Do

Heroes

Man and His Cat Have Some Amusing Advice on How to Face the New Year

Laughs

Watch Cat Take Drastic Action to Stop Her Human From Singing About Her in the Bathtub

Laughs

Undecided on What Name to Give Their Cat, Roommates Let Him Choose Instead

Animals

Denver Passes Trailblazing Legislation Banning Declawing

USA

Guy Raises Funds to Build Statue For the First and Only Cat in Space

Animals

This Photo of an Old Man and His Kitten is Making Everyone’s Day

Animals

This Adorable Tiny Furniture Collection Was Designed Just For Cats

Animals

Watch Guy Save Falling Cat Using Only His Backpack

Animals

Guys Have Rescued Over 2,000 Cats From Trees Because They ‘Just Love Cats’

Heroes

Need a Laugh? Watch Award-winning Short Film About Forcing a Cat to Go to the Vet

Laughs

Woman Uses Tinder To Track Down Her Missing Cat

Animals

Man Quits Dreary Job to Explore Australia With a Cat and a Campervan, After Bad Breakup

Animals

Guy Makes Himself A ‘Cone Of Shame’ So His Cat Isn’t Embarrassed

Animals

A World First: It Took 4 Years to Film Sand Cat Cubs in the Wild, and They’re So Precious

Environment
