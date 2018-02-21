 Adoption Archives - Good News Network
Dog Found Tied to Tree With a Note is Adopted: “She tried to find me a home but nobody would take me”

Dying Man Pleads With Facebook to Find Home For His Dog and the Response is Overwhelming

Woman Realizes the Old Dog She Just Adopted Was Same One She Had as a Child

Thrilled Toddler Yells ‘Dad!’ After Adoption Decree is Announced

The Only Word This Dog Knew Was ‘No’ – Now, He’s Transformed Into the Happiest Pup

After Just 2 Months, Teen Asks Teacher to Adopt Him – and She Says Yes

Shelter Dogs to Get Temporary Homes So They Can Celebrate Thanksgiving With Families

Video of Shelter Dogs Paddle-Boarding Helps Find Them Forever Homes

Stray Dog Crashes A Wedding And Finds His Own Happily Ever After

Watch Overjoyed 11-Year-Old Jump Into Woman’s Arms After Learning She’ll Be Adopted

Watch the Fun Reactions Over Couple’s Decision to Adopt 4 Orphan Siblings

Refugee Cat From Istanbul Earns Adorable Safe Haven in New Jersey

Cop Rescues and Finds Homes For 63 Kittens Because it’s ‘Cheaper than Having Kids’

Family Adopts Obese Dog and Transforms Him to be 60 Pounds Lighter

Snuggly Adoptable Kittens Cheer Up Morning Commuters on This Train in Japan

Man Comes Home to Find Cat Waiting For Him – Except He’s Never Owned a Cat

Pilot Flies 750 Miles to Save a Dog That Was Given 24 Hours to Live

Curious Dog Finds Box of Abandoned Kittens, Instantly Decides to Be Their Dad

Surprising Results When People Were Asked if They’d Be Happier Adopting a Pet Than Winning the Lottery

Dog That Languished in a Cage For 8 Years Now Cuddles With Dozens of Toys

