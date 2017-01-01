CLOSE
Inspiring
Grieving Mother Given Christmas Present of a Lifetime Thanks to Internet Strangers
Jan 1, 2017
0
This mother posted a clip of her late son singing with the hope of finding a company that could clean up the audio – but then she was given much more.
Heroic Momma Hiked 26 Miles Through Heavy Snow to Save Husband, Son
Dec 29, 2016
0
Even though it took her 30 hours of hiking through a blizzard to reach shelter, Karen Klein wasn't going to let her family freeze.
Watch 2-Year-old’s Excitement Over Gift Found on Dad’s Grave
Dec 29, 2016
0
Christmas just isn't complete without the whole family – that's why a local Secret Santa surprised Braxton with a gift from his late father.
Santa Buys Foreclosed Home, Surprises Family With its Return
Dec 28, 2016
0
David Batts was heartbroken over the foreclosure of his home of over 40 years – little did he know that Santa Claus was on the job.
Baby Receives Rare Lifeline After Being Put on Transplant List
Dec 28, 2016
0
Daniel was given months to live – and with thousands of children not being able to survive long enough to find a donor, he was given a rare second chance.
Secret Santa Donates 3,500 Pounds of Steak For Homeless Christmas Dinners
Dec 27, 2016
0
This anonymous donor made sure that over 1,350 people living in poverty were given the rare treat of rib-eye steak for their holiday dinners.
