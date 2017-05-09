CLOSE
Kids
Boy Who Sent 3,500 Comic Books to Soldiers is Rewarded With Best Day Ever
May 9, 2017
0
This 9-year-old boy loves comic books so much, he wanted to share his passion with American soldiers – and in return, they gave him...
Watch Adorable Reaction of Little Girl’s Friends to Her New Pink Prosthetic
May 7, 2017
0
This 7-year-old girl has lived her whole life with only one leg – so when her friends see her sporting a brand new pink...
Heroic 10-Year-old Foils Robbers Who Targeted His Mother
May 3, 2017
0
This 10-year-old son only had seconds to act when two burglars started accosting his mother for her earrings – but impressively, his reaction directly...
Family of 6 Boys Donates Combined 17 Feet Of Hair After Friend’s Death
Apr 29, 2017
0
This family of seven wanted to make a difference in the lives of other cancer survivors like their late friend – so they donated all of their hair for wigs.
Teen Who Lost Arms Becomes Unlikely Basketball Hero
Apr 28, 2017
0
This 13-year-old boy doesn't let his condition keep him from doing what he leaves – even if it means playing basketball with no arms. Jamarion...
Teen Survives Shot to the Head: “I am tougher than a bullet”
Apr 23, 2017
0
After two months spent recovering in the hospital, Deserae Turner is finally returning home. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || ).push({}); The 14-year-old girl was...
