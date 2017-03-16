Watch How This Couple Nursed a Rainforest Back to Life Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

What started as a desolate patch of 55 acres in 1991 has grown to be 300 acres of one of the most dazzling rainforest sanctuaries in the world.

Back when Pamela and Anil Malhotra purchased what is now the Sai Sanctuary of southern India, the lands had been deforested for cardamom and coffee fields.

With the return of the trees, elephants and monkeys moved back into the territory.

Over the course of the 20-year healing process, the National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries have recognized the vital importance of the Sai Sanctuary and helped protect the land. It is now called by the United Nations one of the hottest “hot spots” of biodiversity in the world.

