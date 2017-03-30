Watch Villagers Pour Water into the Mouth of Thirsty King Cobra News

Earth by McKinley Corbley

Most people standing face-to-face with a 12-foot long King Cobra might run in the other direction – but these villagers are accustomed to the reptilian visitors. In fact, they usually help in looking after them.

During the hot summer months of the Karnataka’s Kaiga township in India, snakes often wander into the residential areas looking for sources of water. Before calling animal control or police officials, locals are accustomed to first offering water to the venemous snakes in order to quench their thirst.

WATCH: This Couple May Not Have Children But They Do Have a Bear

The man in the video, the Deputy Range Forest Officer of the Karwar forest range named CN Naykka, has refuted claims that the cobra was dying of thirst because of the area being affected by drought. According to the News Minute, CN says that the incident is reportedly a very common occurrence whenever temperatures run high.

“Whenever a snake wanders into civilian-populated areas, we first offer it water. There is nothing sensational about it. The Kali River, which runs through the Karwar Forest Range is flush with water and so are the backwaters located near the Kaiga Power Plant. During summer, many different birds and animals come for water, including cobras,” Naykka told the News Minute.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The Sssssweet News With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint