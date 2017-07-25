4-Year-old Can’t Contain Emotions When He Hears Stepmom Give Special Message During Wedding Vows Uplift

Kids by Good News Network

Plenty of people are susceptible to tears during wedding ceremonies – but this 4-year-old boy couldn’t contain his emotions when his stepmom gave him a special message during the vows.

Senior Air Force airwoman Emily Leehan and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Joshua Newville got married in New Jersey earlier this week in front of 130 guests. However, there was one person in particular who Leehan and Newville wanted to include in the ceremony: Newville’s adorable son Gage.

RELATED: Blind Couple Weds After Their Guide Dogs Fall in Love

“I want you to be safe and to try your hardest and to be a good person,” Leehan tells a tearful Gage. “I know that you and I will butt heads, except for right now. But I hope, with all my heart, that as you become a grown man, you will understand my methods and realize I’ve only done what is best for you and that I love you.”

“The last thing that I hope you learn is that you are a very special boy,” she says. “You are so extremely smart, handsome and kind to others. You have helped make me into the woman I am today, and I may not have given you the gift of life, but life surely gave me the gift of you.”

Throughout the speech, Gage is hugging her waist and crying over his stepmother’s kind words – and it is the sweetest thing you have ever seen.

(WATCH the video below)

Say I Do: Click To Share The News With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Jessica Husted Photography)