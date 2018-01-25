The Lesson: Most people use the last five minutes of their day—as they are about to enter into sleep—to review all the things that didn’t work that day, and all the stuff that’s going wrong in their life. What you should be doing is the reverse, because your subconscious mind is listening and taking suggestions for the next eight hours of your unconscious, but creative, state.

Notable Excerpt: “In your sleep state, your subconscious mind is busy at work. It’s so important — I call it the last five minutes of your day. You are in that state between being awake and asleep, and you are getting drowsy. The question is, how do you want to prepare yourself for having your ‘instructions sealed’? … You are a creator.”

The Speaker: Dr. Wayne Dyer (who passed on in 2015) offered a transformative message as a motivational speaker and author of almost 40 self-help books. He was the mastermind behind the film The Shift, an eye-opening journey that leads you through the complexities of ego and ambition.

Books: Dyer is the author of Change Your Thoughts – Change Your Life, The Power of Intention: Learning to Co-create Your World Your Way, and the most popular book of the 1970s, Your Erroneous Zones: Step-by-Step Advice for Escaping the Trap of Negative Thinking and Taking Control of Your Life, among many more.

