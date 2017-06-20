Adele Surprises Grenfell Tower Firefighters with Cake Culture

Celebrities by Good News Network

English pop singer Adele is warming hearts after she took time out of her busy schedule to drop off some cake for the Grenfall Tower firefighters.

The musician stopped by to say “Hello” to the Chelsea Fire Station on Monday with cakes in hand as a thank you for all of their hard work during the 24-story building fire in North Kensington, London last week.

“She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us,” said station manager Ben King. “So we opened the door to her and then she took her sunglasses off and said: ‘Hi, I’m Adele.’”

“She came in, came up to the mess and had a cup of tea with the watch and then she joined us for the minute’s silence,” added Kind. “We have had so much support from the local community and we cannot thank everyone enough.”

The Grammy award-winning artist also made headlines after she quietly visited and paid tribute to the Grenfall Tower victims in the late night aftermath of the event. Her good deeds only went viral after photos of Adele at the tower site were posted to Twitter by social media user Ryan Lee.

Reprint (Photo by Chelsea Fire Station)