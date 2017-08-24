App Translates Human Speech Into Elephant Language so You Can Help Save...

App Translates Human Speech Into Elephant Language so You Can Help Save Species News

Earth by McKinley Corbley

Forget about learning French or Japanese – there is now an app that can help you speak in elephant.

Hello in Elephant is a smartphone app that can translate texts, expressions, and phrases into its basic elephant language counterpart. This means that instead of saying “I love you” or “I’m happy” to your romantic partner, you can send them a sound clip of an elephant expressing the same sentiment.

The organization hopes that by bridging the language barrier between humans and the endangered species, users will be more likely to donate towards their survival.

“After decades of research into the ways elephants communicate and behave, we’re beginning to understand their language,” says a Sheldrick spokesperson. “The HelloinElephant Campaign has been created to provide people with the ability to translate simple human words and emotions into elephant calls that signal similar emotions or intentions.”

While dwindling elephant populations may seem dire, hope is on the horizon – China plans on banning ivory trade by the end of the year, as ivory prices have dropped by over 50%.

If you would like to donate or learn more about elephant conservation, you can visit the Sheldrick foundation’s website here.

(WATCH the video below)

