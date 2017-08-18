Boots Were Made For Walking – and Helping This Baby Flamingo Grow...

Boots Were Made For Walking – and Helping This Baby Flamingo Grow Healthy and Strong Photo of the Day by Good News Network

This baby flamingo named Squish is definitely following in Blondie’s footsteps with his cool new blue booties.

Zoo keepers from Singapore’s Jurong Bird Park first found Squish in an abandoned egg three months ago. After keeping him in an incubator, he finally hatched in early June.

In order to protect his feet from the hot concrete, however, zoo keepers made him his own set of blue snap-on boots.

Flamingos are typically accustomed to walking in soft mud, rather than concrete – but thanks to his sweet kicks, his feet are expected to develop just fine.

In one month, Squish will join a flock of 300 flamingos in the bird park.

(WATCH the video below)

Reprint (Photo by Singapore’s Jurong Bird Park)