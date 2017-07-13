Build it and They Will Come: Iowa Man Recreates Wimbledon, Travelers Come...

Build it and They Will Come: Iowa Man Recreates Wimbledon, Travelers Come to Play Free Tennis Culture

Sports by Good News Network

Mark Kuhn has always had a fixation on the fabulous sport of tennis.

He loves tennis so much, in fact, he built a replica of the Wimbledon tennis arena on his farm in Charles City, Iowa.

The center court replica, which has fondly been called the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club, attracts travelers from all over the country. Kuhn says that he has had amateur and professional tennis players visit from 42 different U.S. states.

Kuhn doesn’t charge any money for the visiting players, but visitors are required to have a reservation if they want to use the court.

(WATCH the video below)

