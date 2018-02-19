 USA Archives - Good News Network
Beauty Therapy Course Gives Prison Inmates Skills to Make Up a Beautiful Life

Inspiring

Man Finds Puppies Abandoned in the Middle of the Desert and Takes Them on Epic Cross Country Road Trip

Animals

“Breakthrough Therapy” For PTSD Enters Final Round of Trials After Amazing Results

Health

First Ever Cannabis-Based Drug Submitted to the FDA For Approval

Health

Fed Up With Expensive Medications, Hospitals Are Banding Together to Make Their Own Drugs

Health

Woman Begs For Help to Heat Icy Baltimore Classrooms and Gets Warmest Response

Inspiring

Los Angeles is Searching for a Graphic Designer With a Hilarious Help Wanted Ad

Laughs

Watch Students Run Cheering Down the Hall When Power Comes Back on in Puerto Rican School

Inspiring

No Rise in Autism in Past Three Years, Says Large U.S. Study

Health

Watch Dozens of Pedestrians Pull Elk Herd From Frozen Waters

Heroes

Greatest Moments From 2017 in a Beautiful Video

Inspiring

So Many Awesome Things Happened At NASA This Year, It’s Hard to Narrow Them Down

Science

Toyota to Open California Power Plant Fueled by Cattle Manure

Business

Families Wake Up to Find That Someone Paid For Their Family’s Christmas Toys

Inspiring

22-Year-Old With Down Syndrome Makes History Competing For Miss USA in State Pageant

Inspiring

Holocaust Survivor Indebted to American Troops Donates $1Mil: ‘First they saved us. Then … they welcomed us’

Inspiring

Oh, The Strangers You’ll Meet Walking Across America for Charity

Inspiring

World’s Largest Green Bean Casserole to Feed 2,000 Homebound Seniors

Business

Elementary School ‘Share Tables’ Keep Unwanted Lunch Food Out of Trash

Kids

US Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.1%, Lowest in 17 Years

USA
