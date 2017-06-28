Canadian Students Celebrate Nation’s Birthday in Breathtaking Face Paint Tribute Your Blogs by CMU

In celebration of Canada’s 150th Birthday next week, over 200 Canadian and International youths came together to create a message of peace and diversity by painting the flags of the world on their faces.

Over the span of a year, and with the help of the faculty and staff at CMU College of Makeup Art & Design, the Peace Flag project came to life.

Pamela Earle, the CMU College President who spearheaded the project, said: “This video was originally inspired out of sympathy, in solidarity with the victims of tragic worldwide events, but it quickly morphed into a message of hope. We can’t think of a better way to mark Canada’s 150th birthday than to share this powerful message and project created by CMU students with the world.”

