Canada Archives - Good News Network

New Budget Gives Teens Free Access to National Parks in Canada Permanently

World

Canada’s First ‘Dementia Village’ is Set to Open its Doors Next Year

World

Canadian Man Offers to Share His “Stolen Land” With First Nations Family

Inspiring

Doctors Turn Down Pay Raise So Their Fellow Health Care Workers Can Get a Raise Instead

World

Watch This Friendly Encounter Between a Polar Bear and Sled Dog

Animals

“Breakthrough Therapy” For PTSD Enters Final Round of Trials After Amazing Results

Health

Cop Surprised – and Delighted – When He Finds the Car He is About to Ticket is Made of Snow

Laughs

Watch Compassionate Snowmobilers Free a Helpless Moose From Neck Deep Snow (Video FIXED)

Heroes

‘Be Brave Ranch’ Cuts PTSD of Abused Children in Half

Health

Barber Lies Down on Floor to Cut Hair of 6-Year-Old Boy With Autism

Inspiring

Air Canada Pilot Overhears Distressed Mom on Plane, Then Drives Her to Husband’s Bedside

Inspiring

This Country’s Millennials are Least Likely to Drink and Drive Than Any Other Age Group

World

British Columbia to Ban Grizzly Bear Trophy Hunting

Environment

Canadian Students Celebrate Nation’s Birthday in Breathtaking Face Paint Tribute

Your Blogs

Vancouver to Eliminate Harmful Single-Use Packaging

World

Homeless Men Find Peace Through Urban Beekeeping

World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Kayaks Over to a Family to Discuss Climate Change

Celebrities

This Small Town in Canada Spent 10 Years and $2.7 Million to Save Turtles

Environment

Canada Bans Removal of Passengers on Overbooked Planes Unless Diplomacy is Used

World

150 Refugees Finally Given Dental Work – For Free

Inspiring
