Cat Gently Petting Tiny Frog is the Serene Moment You Need Today

Friendship comes in all kinds of shapes and sized – but these animals buddies are exceptionally different.

A curious cat named Rin-chan was recently introduced to an itty bitty green tree frog, and his reaction to the amphibian is surprisingly friendly.

While the frog seems to shuffle a little awkwardly, it does not seem to mind the gesture.

The video was posted to Twitter by Chun Yuka earlier this week.

(WATCH the video below)

