Celebs Join Forces to Keep Promise for Chris Cornell

Though the Soundgarden frontman may be gone, his mission is still being carried out by his fellow celebrities.

Chris Cornell committed suicide at the age of 52 in his Detroit hotel room on May 18th – but before his death, he recorded a song called “The Promise” in honor of World Refugee Day.

In April, Cornell and his wife Vicky toured Greek refugee camps to raise awareness for the plights of Syrians. Upon seeing the living conditions of the camps, the Cornells resolved to donate all of the song’s proceeds towards programs dedicated to helping children and refugees.

The song was released posthumously on Tuesday, and A-list stars are spreading the message of Cornell’s noble mission.

Christian Bale, Josh Brolin, Cher, George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Serj Tankian, and Pharrell Williams collectively created a video advocating for Cornell’s humanitarian work under the hashtag #KeepThePromise.

The video ends on a personal message from Cornell saying: “I’m Chris Cornell, and I vow to keep the promise to fight for the world’s most vulnerable children.”

“As humans, we have a tremendous capacity to trudge ahead in our lives and not look at the difficult and challenging moments… but I think it’s important,” said Cornell in a statement. “Educating ourselves on the past is the best way to understand the present and avoid future atrocities by understanding and intervening. We must educate and stand as one to combat this fear and violence, and as citizens of the world, work to protect each other’s human rights.”

