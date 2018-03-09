 Refugees Archives - Good News Network
Humans of New York Makes History Raising $1Mil in 4 Days to Build Housing For Rohingya Refugees

World

Gym Gives Free Lifetime Pass to Refugee Boy Staring Longingly Through the Window

Inspiring

Sesame Street Given $100 Million for Targeted Program to Heal Young Syrian Refugees

World

Sudanese Refugees Freed by US Congressman Find New Life in US

World

MIT Students Design and Donate Special Sleeping Bags to Syrian Refugees

Inspiring

From Dishwasher to Millionaire, Ethiopian Refugee Achieves American Dream

Inspiring

Minivan Library Brings Literary Relief to Refugees Waiting Patiently to Relocate

World

Clooney’s Foundation to Open 7 Schools for 3,000 Syrian Refugee Children

Celebrities

Celebs Join Forces to Keep Promise for Chris Cornell

Celebrities

Chechens Finally Granted Refuge Status After Persecution for Being Gay

World

Parisian Padlocks of Love Sold to Raise Thousands for Refugees

World

150 Refugees Finally Given Dental Work – For Free

Inspiring

Teacher Inspires Kids to Draw Breathtaking Portraits of Refugee Kids Instead of Themselves

Kids

Watch a Refugee Father Finally Reunite With Family After 4 Years

Inspiring

Company Develops Shipping Pallet That Can Be Transformed into Sports Equipment for Refugees

World

IKEA to Start Selling Homemade Textiles by Refugees

Business

Neighbors Cover Lawn of Refugee School with Loving Signs (LOOK)

Inspiring

These Logs of Coffee Grounds Are a Lifeline for Encamped Refugees

World

Oregon Man Rebuilds Furniture and Better Future For Refugees

Heroes

Even Though These Villagers Were Poor, They Saved Thousands of Lives

World
