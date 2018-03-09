Refugees Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Join
Good News
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Good Talks
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Gifts
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in / Join
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create a Free Account
Create a Free Account
and join the GNN community!
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Good News Network
Good News
All
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Inspiring
Donations Pour in for Sick Boy After Dad Jokingly Responds to Accidental Text
World
Humans of New York Makes History Raising $1Mil in 4 Days to Build Housing For Rohingya Refugees
Animals
Comfy Armchairs Pouring in For Animal Shelter So Every Pet Can Have a Spot
World
On Women’s Day, Government Launches Biodegradable Sanitary Pads
Good Talks
All
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Life
Emotional First Aid: The Practical Science Of Healing Emotions
Good Life
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving
Good Life
Inspired Sleep: How to Put Your Dreams to Work
Good Life
How to Find Your Passion
Good Gifts
Affiliates
‘Within Good’ – Reminder Bracelet
Affiliates
Scarf Filters the City Air Around You
Affiliates
Beautiful Crafts Teach World Cultures to Kids (and Adults)
Affiliates
Sock-of-the-Month Club Gives Thousands to Homeless, too
Affiliates
Spirit-infused Fresh Roasted Coffee From Firefighters
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Good News
Good Talks
Good Gifts
Home
Tags
Refugees
Tag: Refugees
Humans of New York Makes History Raising $1Mil in 4 Days to Build Housing For Rohingya Refugees
Mar 9, 2018
World
Gym Gives Free Lifetime Pass to Refugee Boy Staring Longingly Through the Window
Jan 10, 2018
Inspiring
Sesame Street Given $100 Million for Targeted Program to Heal Young Syrian Refugees
Dec 21, 2017
World
Sudanese Refugees Freed by US Congressman Find New Life in US
Nov 25, 2017
World
MIT Students Design and Donate Special Sleeping Bags to Syrian Refugees
Oct 18, 2017
Inspiring
From Dishwasher to Millionaire, Ethiopian Refugee Achieves American Dream
Sep 26, 2017
Inspiring
Minivan Library Brings Literary Relief to Refugees Waiting Patiently to Relocate
Aug 21, 2017
World
Clooney’s Foundation to Open 7 Schools for 3,000 Syrian Refugee Children
Aug 2, 2017
Celebrities
Celebs Join Forces to Keep Promise for Chris Cornell
Jun 23, 2017
Celebrities
Chechens Finally Granted Refuge Status After Persecution for Being Gay
Jun 8, 2017
World
Parisian Padlocks of Love Sold to Raise Thousands for Refugees
May 16, 2017
World
150 Refugees Finally Given Dental Work – For Free
May 15, 2017
Inspiring
Teacher Inspires Kids to Draw Breathtaking Portraits of Refugee Kids Instead of Themselves
Mar 21, 2017
Kids
Watch a Refugee Father Finally Reunite With Family After 4 Years
Mar 3, 2017
Inspiring
Company Develops Shipping Pallet That Can Be Transformed into Sports Equipment for Refugees
Feb 8, 2017
World
IKEA to Start Selling Homemade Textiles by Refugees
Feb 2, 2017
Business
Neighbors Cover Lawn of Refugee School with Loving Signs (LOOK)
Feb 1, 2017
Inspiring
These Logs of Coffee Grounds Are a Lifeline for Encamped Refugees
Jan 29, 2017
World
Oregon Man Rebuilds Furniture and Better Future For Refugees
Jan 23, 2017
Heroes
Even Though These Villagers Were Poor, They Saved Thousands of Lives
Jan 8, 2017
World
1
2
3
...
5
Page 1 of 5
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
Follow us on Instagram
@goodnewsnetwork
Good Talks
Shop
About
Support GNN
App
Contact
Privacy
© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC