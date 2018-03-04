 Music Archives - Good News Network
After Enduring Emotional Week, Walmart Employee Stuns Store With “Star-Spangled Banner”

Inspiring

3,000 Jews and Muslims Sign Up to Learn a Song Together–the Result is Perfect Harmony

Religion

Can Sound Wave Therapy Heal What Ails You?

Good Health

African Children Hear a Fiddle for the First Time and Their Reaction is Priceless

Kids

Dark, Spooky Highway Underpass Transformed into Colored Tunnel of Music

Arts & Leisure

Watch Drake Surprise College Student With $50K Tuition After He Reads Her Essay

Celebrities

Disowned as a Baby in Iraq, X Factor Favorite Emmanuel Kelly Performs at GNN Live Event

Founders Blog

12-Year-Old Prodigy Plays 44 Instruments, With Goal of 100 by Year’s End… Can you even name 100?

Kids

Watch Violinist Play Private Concert For Street Cats in Enchanting Italian Short Film

Laughs

Boy With Down Syndrome Who Only Knows 12 Words Learns to Speak By Singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’

Kids

Watch Fantastic Shadow Puppet Performance to Louis Armstrong’s ‘What a Wonderful World’

Arts & Leisure

Star Wars-Inspired Bionic Hand Allows Amputee to Play the Piano For First Time in 5 Years

Science

Delayed on Runway, Flight Attendant and 2 Passengers Grab Instruments and Start Caroling

Arts & Leisure

Weezer Fan Club Surprises Boy Who Lost His Dad, Sends Special Item That Was Irreplaceable

Inspiring

Siri Sends Amusing Text to Guy’s Wife When He Starts Playing the Trombone

Laughs

Bill Murray Delights Us Again By Buying Bluegrass Concert Tickets For Everyone In Line

Celebrities

Doctor Stuns With Extraordinary Singing Voice Between Surgeries: ‘Music is Medicine’

Inspiring

Taylor Swift Finds Bullied Teen Online Covering Her Songs So She Invites Him Over To Her House

Celebrities

Kids Learn Diversity From Musician’s Instruments Made of Donkey Jaws and Goat Toenails

Arts & Leisure

Fats Domino: ‘As Long as I’m Working, I’m Happy’ (1928-2017)

Arts & Leisure
