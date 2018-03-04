Music Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Music
After Enduring Emotional Week, Walmart Employee Stuns Store With “Star-Spangled Banner”
Mar 4, 2018
Inspiring
3,000 Jews and Muslims Sign Up to Learn a Song Together–the Result is Perfect Harmony
Feb 26, 2018
Religion
Can Sound Wave Therapy Heal What Ails You?
Feb 20, 2018
Good Health
African Children Hear a Fiddle for the First Time and Their Reaction is Priceless
Feb 19, 2018
Kids
Dark, Spooky Highway Underpass Transformed into Colored Tunnel of Music
Feb 10, 2018
Arts & Leisure
Watch Drake Surprise College Student With $50K Tuition After He Reads Her Essay
Feb 7, 2018
Celebrities
Disowned as a Baby in Iraq, X Factor Favorite Emmanuel Kelly Performs at GNN Live Event
Jan 22, 2018
Founders Blog
12-Year-Old Prodigy Plays 44 Instruments, With Goal of 100 by Year’s End… Can you even name 100?
Jan 21, 2018
Kids
Watch Violinist Play Private Concert For Street Cats in Enchanting Italian Short Film
Jan 19, 2018
Laughs
Boy With Down Syndrome Who Only Knows 12 Words Learns to Speak By Singing ‘You Are My Sunshine’
Jan 18, 2018
Kids
Watch Fantastic Shadow Puppet Performance to Louis Armstrong’s ‘What a Wonderful World’
Jan 2, 2018
Arts & Leisure
Star Wars-Inspired Bionic Hand Allows Amputee to Play the Piano For First Time in 5 Years
Dec 23, 2017
Science
Delayed on Runway, Flight Attendant and 2 Passengers Grab Instruments and Start Caroling
Dec 22, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Weezer Fan Club Surprises Boy Who Lost His Dad, Sends Special Item That Was Irreplaceable
Dec 17, 2017
Inspiring
Siri Sends Amusing Text to Guy’s Wife When He Starts Playing the Trombone
Dec 3, 2017
Laughs
Bill Murray Delights Us Again By Buying Bluegrass Concert Tickets For Everyone In Line
Nov 17, 2017
Celebrities
Doctor Stuns With Extraordinary Singing Voice Between Surgeries: ‘Music is Medicine’
Nov 5, 2017
Inspiring
Taylor Swift Finds Bullied Teen Online Covering Her Songs So She Invites Him Over To Her House
Nov 2, 2017
Celebrities
Kids Learn Diversity From Musician’s Instruments Made of Donkey Jaws and Goat Toenails
Oct 29, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Fats Domino: ‘As Long as I’m Working, I’m Happy’ (1928-2017)
Oct 26, 2017
Arts & Leisure
1
2
3
...
21
Page 1 of 21
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
