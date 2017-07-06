Compassionate Neighbor Subs in to Help Soldier’s Son With Yard Work

Compassionate Neighbor Subs in to Help Soldier’s Son With Yard Work Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

One of Brian Kelly’s favorite activities is doing yard work with his father.

So when his dad, who is a Captain in the Air Force, left on a 6-month deployment, Brian was heartbroken.

CHECK OUT: Jewish Nurse Breastfeeds Palestinian Baby While Mother is Hospitalized

That’s why he ended up knocking on Dean Cravens’s door.

Dean would often watch Brian and his father hang out in the yard together – so when he saw the little boy at his door looking for a yard work partner, he was more than happy to say yes.

Every day for the last six weeks, Brian has knocked on Dean’s door, anticipating a day of fun in the garden. Even though Dean has a day job and a family of his own, he is always ready to spend time with Brian as a fill-in father figure.

While yard work may seem like a small gesture in light of what the troops do overseas, it is clearly no small gesture for the 5-year-old boy who just misses his father.

(WATCH the video below)

Grow Some Positivity: Click To Share With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by CBS News)