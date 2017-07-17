Disneyland Has New Photos of Epic Star Wars Land Set to Open in 2019 Photo of the Day by Good News Network

That’s no moon – it’s a new Star Wars-inspired theme park.

Sci-fi lovers everywhere are geeking out over the new concept photos of Disney’s new 14-acre Star Wars theme parks at their Florida and California locations.

The exhibits, which are set to open in 2019, will have interactive missions and adventures aboard the Millenium Falcon and on the Resistance battleground, all of which take place on a new unidentified planet.

Additionally, Disney is opening a Star Wars themed resort complete with costumes and interactive hotel rooms.

“It’s unlike anything that exists today,” said Bob Chapek, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks & Resorts. “From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story! You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire.”

“Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100% immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits.”

While it may not be the most wretched hive of scum and villainy, we’re still counting down the days till it opens.

