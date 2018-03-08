Fun Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Good News
Sign in / Join
Mike Rowe Honors 82-yo For Making 800,000 Wooden Toy Cars For Kids in His Spare Time
Surprise Finding Could Lead to New MS Treatments
Celebrate International Women's Day With These 5 Badass Women in Science
Random Company Will Pay Man's Drunken $1,600 Uber Fare As Thank You For Not Drinking and Driving
Tag: Fun
When Woman Sees Anxious Man Missing His Lost Pen, She Grew Determined to Reunite Them
Mar 8, 2018
Inspiring
Watch Giggling Residents of Rome Delight in Rare Snowfall With a Snowball Fight
Mar 3, 2018
World
Einstein the Parrot Celebrates Her 30th Birthday By Doing a Lot of Startlingly Good Impressions
Feb 28, 2018
Animals
Watch Two Kids Disguised as One Tall Man in Trench Coat Try to Get in to See ‘Black Panther’
Feb 19, 2018
Laughs
Twitter Cracks Up When Dad Accidentally Asks A-List Celebrity to Step Out of His Photo With Matthew Broderick
Feb 3, 2018
Celebrities
Are You Ever Bored? Get Inspiration From This Dog That Plays ‘Fetch’ By Himself
Jan 28, 2018
Animals
365 Ways to Hug: Watch the Charming Tradition of Three Generations on National Hugging Day
Jan 21, 2018
Inspiring
A Spontaneous Matchmaker Nurse Has Incredible Track Record For Helping Folks Find Love
Dec 28, 2017
Inspiring
Watch New Zealand Dad Do Humorous Imitation of How Fathers Handle Christmas Shopping
Dec 13, 2017
Laughs
Airline is Offering Early Boarding to Anyone Wearing Ugly Christmas Sweater
Dec 8, 2017
Laughs
Watch Excited Dog’s Reaction to Seeing Snowfall For the First Time
Dec 4, 2017
Animals
Watch Lonely Rescued Cockatoo Find Happiness Swinging From Woman’s Ponytail
Dec 3, 2017
Laughs
5 Fun Ways to Get Children Interested in the Topic of History
Dec 2, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Sympathetic Cops Cut Some Slack For Overzealous Family Toting Massive Christmas Tree
Nov 30, 2017
Laughs
This Manly Leg Lamp Homage to ‘A Christmas Story’ Deserves a Major Award
Nov 30, 2017
Laughs
New Zealand Needs Police Officers– and Their Recruitment Video is Hilariously Compelling
Nov 27, 2017
Laughs
Friendship Blossoms on Street Corner When Artist Makes Incredible Puppet to Look Like Senior –MUST SEE
Nov 25, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Thanksgiving Fun Facts And Trivia: What To Know About Turkey Day
Nov 23, 2017
At Home
J.J. Abrams Directs Celebrity-Filled Spoof on Comic Book Jimmy Kimmel Made When He Was 10
Nov 17, 2017
Celebrities
Bearded Guys Pose in Mermaid Calendar to Raise Funds For Therapy Horses
Nov 14, 2017
Arts & Leisure
