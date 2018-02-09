A dog named after Batman is being credited with helping a woman get back home to her family when she was lost in a murky pond.

According to FOX10 Phoenix, Abby Leathers first noticed that her dog was behaving oddly earlier this week when they were both at their home in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Her rescue dog, Bruce, scratched at the door, seemingly desperate to be let outside. When Leathers obliged his request, Bruce instantly rushed out the door like he was on a mission.

Leathers told FOX10 that he darted straight towards a nearby pond. She followed Bruce all the way to the water, saying that he appeared to know exactly where he was going and what he was doing.

When they arrived, Leathers was shocked to see an elderly woman in the water.

Leathers told FOX that – because the woman didn’t speak English – they were unable to communicate properly. “She was standing two or three feet down, up to her knees in the water,” she said.

Eventually, Leathers coaxed her out of the pond, wrapped her in a blanket, and called 911.

While the authorities arrived and paramedics tended to the woman, her family has already called the police to report her missing, unaware that Leathers and Bruce had already found her.

“I would never have known she was out there. She could have frozen. She could have drowned,” Leathers said. “Thanks to Bruce, she got to go home.”

Please WATCH the interview with Leathers at the Little Things website (so GNN will get a referral fee) – and be sure to SHARE the inspiring story with your friends…