Elderly Archives - Good News Network

After 65 Grandchildren, One is Finally Given Name of Great-Great-Grandpa Who Reacts With Pure Joy

Drinking Alcohol Boosts Longevity—Even More Than Exercise, Says 14-Year Study

Positive Beliefs About Aging May Reduce Dementia Risk

Dog Leads Confused Owner To Missing Elderly Woman Knee-Deep In Dark Pond Water

105-Year-Old Man Credits a Whiskey a Day For His Long Life

She Shares Her Wisdom With the World, Now Dozens of Strangers Surprise Her on 101st Birthday

High-Tech Companion Aims to Fight Isolation Amongst the Elderly

Man Opens Home to 89-Year-old Veteran Because ‘Family is not tied with bloodlines’

Watch 85-Year-old Italian Grandmother Hilariously Learn to Use Google Home: ‘Hey, Goo-goo’

Watch Senior’s Reaction to Finally Getting Last Ride With the ‘One That Got Away’

Mom and Me Vs. Dementia: Looking on the Bright Side

When Grandma With Alzheimer’s Can’t Do Her Puzzles, Teen Comes Up With Perfect Solution

Lost Senior With Dementia Found in Cornfield, Thanks to Police Drone

This Photo of an Old Man and His Kitten is Making Everyone’s Day

Reverse Aging: Scientists Make Old Human Cells Young

Grandma Gives Advice to Stressed Out New Yorkers From 3,000 Miles Away

Mail Carrier Saves Woman’s Life After Noticing Something ‘Off’ At Her House

Magnificent Seniors Walk Runway in Beauty Pageant Putting Elegance into Aging

Cubs Fans Help Elderly Man With Cancer Enjoy Playoff Game: ‘I just love this!’

After Finding Heart-wrenching Note in Mailbox, Neighbor Saves 90-Year-old Woman From Loneliness

