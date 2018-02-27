Elderly Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Elderly
After 65 Grandchildren, One is Finally Given Name of Great-Great-Grandpa Who Reacts With Pure Joy
Feb 27, 2018
Inspiring
Drinking Alcohol Boosts Longevity—Even More Than Exercise, Says 14-Year Study
Feb 21, 2018
Health
Positive Beliefs About Aging May Reduce Dementia Risk
Feb 19, 2018
Health
Dog Leads Confused Owner To Missing Elderly Woman Knee-Deep In Dark Pond Water
Feb 9, 2018
Animals
105-Year-Old Man Credits a Whiskey a Day For His Long Life
Jan 29, 2018
Inspiring
She Shares Her Wisdom With the World, Now Dozens of Strangers Surprise Her on 101st Birthday
Jan 21, 2018
Inspiring
High-Tech Companion Aims to Fight Isolation Amongst the Elderly
Jan 12, 2018
Science
Man Opens Home to 89-Year-old Veteran Because ‘Family is not tied with bloodlines’
Dec 29, 2017
Inspiring
Watch 85-Year-old Italian Grandmother Hilariously Learn to Use Google Home: ‘Hey, Goo-goo’
Dec 28, 2017
Laughs
Watch Senior’s Reaction to Finally Getting Last Ride With the ‘One That Got Away’
Dec 26, 2017
Inspiring
Mom and Me Vs. Dementia: Looking on the Bright Side
Nov 22, 2017
Your Blogs
When Grandma With Alzheimer’s Can’t Do Her Puzzles, Teen Comes Up With Perfect Solution
Nov 12, 2017
Inspiring
Lost Senior With Dementia Found in Cornfield, Thanks to Police Drone
Nov 11, 2017
USA
This Photo of an Old Man and His Kitten is Making Everyone’s Day
Nov 11, 2017
Animals
Reverse Aging: Scientists Make Old Human Cells Young
Nov 9, 2017
Science
Grandma Gives Advice to Stressed Out New Yorkers From 3,000 Miles Away
Oct 23, 2017
Inspiring
Mail Carrier Saves Woman’s Life After Noticing Something ‘Off’ At Her House
Oct 22, 2017
Heroes
Magnificent Seniors Walk Runway in Beauty Pageant Putting Elegance into Aging
Oct 20, 2017
Inspiring
Cubs Fans Help Elderly Man With Cancer Enjoy Playoff Game: ‘I just love this!’
Oct 11, 2017
Sports
After Finding Heart-wrenching Note in Mailbox, Neighbor Saves 90-Year-old Woman From Loneliness
Sep 25, 2017
Inspiring
1
2
3
...
11
Page 1 of 11
