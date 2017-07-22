Good News in History, July 22

Happy 85th Birthday to Tom Robbins, the American author whose novels, such as Jitterbug Perfume and Still Life With Woodpecker, are much beloved. His wildly poetic stories have a strong social and philosophical undercurrent, an irreverent bent, and scenes extrapolated from careful researching of bizarre facts. In 2000, Robbins was named one of the 100 Best Writers of the 20th Century by Writer’s Digest magazine. (1932)

His novel Even Cowgirls Get the Blues was made into a movie in 1993 by Gus Van Sant and stars Uma Thurman, Lorraine Bracco, and Keanu Reeves.

Favorite quotes include, “Humanity has advanced, when it has advanced, not because it has been sober, responsible, and cautious, but because it has been playful, rebellious, and immature,” and “We’re our own dragons as well as our own heroes, and we have to rescue ourselves from ourselves.”

MORE Good News on this Day:

, from Oklahoma, became the first person to fly solo around the world, a 15,596 mile flight in the less than 8 days (1933) Martial law in Poland was officially revoked (1983)

was officially revoked (1983) The Citizen’s Charter, launched by British Prime Minister John Major, promised to improve public services (1991)

On this day in 1796, the city of Cleveland was founded by General Moses Cleveland on the southern shore of the Great Lake Erie near the mouth of the Cuyahoga River. Its proximity to water helped make it a manufacturing powerhouse in the twentieth century. The Ohio city is home to a world class symphony orchestra, as well as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The year 2016 was the first time in a half century that a sports team from the city claimed a championship trophy, with the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the National Basketball League title. (Click to enlarge the landscape photo, by Avogadro, CC)

Notable Birthdays: And Happy Birthday to singer Don Henley (70); Alex Trebek (77)