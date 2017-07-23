Good News in History, July 23

35 years ago on this day, the International Whaling Commission decided to end commercial whaling following more than a decade of public pressure. Some countries who were previously major whaling forces, like the United States, became strong proponents of the anti-whaling convention. More than 25 countries joined together to provide for the conservation of whale stocks and halt the hunting that could lead to extinction. (1982)

Despite exceptions built into the agreement for aboriginal cultures, contentious political fighting over quotas for years afterward, as well as some countries opting out, many of Earth’s whale populations are now stabilized, and conservation remains a predominant value in the world today.

MORE Good News on this Day:

The ice cream cone was invented by Charles E. Menches on the occasion of the Louisiana Purchase Exposition in St. Louis, Missouri (1904)

Democracy returned to Greece as military factions, which forced him out, invited the former prime minister Constantine Karamanlis to return and huge crowds gathered to greet him ar the Athens airport as jubilation arose in the streets (1974)

And, on this day in 2000, Tiger Woods became the youngest golfer to win a complete Grand Slam. At age 24, he held all four modern major championships simultaneously — the U.S. Open, The British Open Championship, the PGA Championship and the Masters. He won the British Open that year at St. Andrews, with the best score ever recorded, 19-under par. His father Earl, a retired lieutenant colonel and Vietnam War veteran who was a formidable amateur golfer, first lost to his son in a golf match when Tiger was 11 years years old– with his dad trying his best–and lost to the boy every time from then on. (Read a story about Tiger’s kindness toward boy who stutters.)

Happy 46th Birthday to the amazing musician, singer, and producer Alison Krauss, who has won more Grammys than almost anyone. Born in Decatur, Illinois to a German immigrant, the bluegrass singer and multi-instrumentalist was winning contests by the age of ten and recording her fiddle playing with a band at 14. Her soundtrack performance for O Brother, Where Art Thou? was credited with helping renew interest in bluegrass music in America. As of 2012, she had won 27 Grammy Awards from 41 nominations, tying her with Quincy Jones as the most awarded living recipient, second only to classical conductor Georg Solti, who won 31 and holds the record. Check out her fiddle skills in “Man of Constant Sorrow” on YouTube, playing with her longtime band, Union Station