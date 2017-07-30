Good News in History, July 30

Happy 70th Birthday to Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor, bodybuilder and former 2-term governor of California who is now fighting to bring redistricting reform to the American political system. “Born in Austria and Made in America”, the ‘Governator’ has currently five movies in various stages of production, but is also passionate about meeting with lawyers concerning the legal strategy for the Supreme Court case coming in October that could put an end to partisan redistricting. (1947)

After becoming the youngest man ever to win the Mr. Universe contest at age 20, he pursued a film career, which included featured roles in Conan the Barbarian, Predator, the Terminator series, and Total Recall.

In 2006, Gov. Schwarzenegger signed the Global Warming Solutions Act, creating the nation’s first cap on greenhouse gas emissions, which targeted utilities, refineries and manufacturing plants as part of a plan to reduce the state’s levels by 25 percent by 2020. In 2011, Schwarzenegger founded the R20 Regions of Climate Action to develop a sustainable, low carbon economy. In 2012, he helped to found the Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy at USC to boost bi-partisanship cooperation in finding solutions to the country’s most serious challenges. Beyond his well-known support for the Special Olympics, he founded the Inner City Games Foundation in 1995 to provide cultural, educational and community enrichment programming to over 250,000 youth in 15 cities and 400 schools countrywide. (Photo by Steve Fauer-CC)

MORE Good News on this Day:

The first ever representative assembly to make laws in the Americas convened for the first time as “the House of Burgesses” in a church in Jamestown, Virginia , (1619)

And, on this day in 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed Medicare and Medicaid into law. At the time nearly half of all Americans over 65 had no health insurance and family savings were ever in jeopardy of being wiped out. Today, the number of elderly Americans without insurance today is 2 percent. Medicaid, the program for low-income Americans, has been equally meaningful. Medicaid has provided coverage for some 68 million children, parents, pregnant mothers and people with disabilities. The US programs need overhaul today, due in part to a fast-growing aging population, but their success and benefits over a half century are worthy of celebration.