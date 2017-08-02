Good News in History, August 2
150 years ago today, African-Americans in the United States voted for first time in a state election. It was in the southern state in Tennessee. (1867)
MORE Good News on this Day:
- Japan abolished its samurai, farmer, artisan, merchant class system as part of the Meiji Restoration reforms (1869)
- The world’s first underground tube railway, Tower Subway, opened in London (1870)
- 240 years ago, the U.S. Continental Congress began signing the Declaration of Independence (1776)
- The Viking replica ‘Gaia’ reached the first Norse settlement in Newfoundland for the 1,000th anniversary of Leif Eriksson’s landing after having left Norway on May 17 (1991)
- New Orleans re-named their airport the Louis Armstrong Airport, in honor of the trumpet player, singer and bandleader, one of the city’s favorite sons (2001)
- Liberian President Charles Taylor agreed to cede power (2003)
And on this day in 2004, Eric Clapton bought a 50% share in Cordings to save the historic British gentleman’s outfitters, based in London since 1839, from closure. The guitarist said he had been fond of the West End shop since a window display of a tweed suit caught his eye when he was 16, and he became a regular shopper there. Cordings was the originator of the Covert coat and the Tattersall shirt and made riding boots for the Queen Mother. WATCH Clapton tell the story.
