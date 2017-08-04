Good News in History, August 4

On this day 33 years ago, the album Purple Rain by Prince went to #1 on the US album charts—where it stayed for 24 weeks. With hits like “When Doves Cry”, “Let’s Go Crazy” and the title track, it churned out sales of 20 million LPs worldwide, making it the seventh best-selling soundtrack of all time. WATCH a clip featuring his brilliant performance of “Purple Rain” during a raging downpour at the Super Bowl Halftime Show… (1984)

MORE Good News on this Day:

During the first stages of the French Revolution following the storming of the Bastille, the National Constituent Assembly , which had became the effective government of France, took an oath to end feudalism and abandon their aristocratic privileges (1789)

, which had became the effective government of France, took an oath to end feudalism and abandon their aristocratic privileges (1789) Queen Elizabeth , The Queen Mother, was born—the wife of King George VI, she provided moral support to the British public during World War II and to her husband, as in the portrayal of the Academy Award Winning film The King’s Speech (1900)

, The Queen Mother, was born—the wife of King George VI, she provided moral support to the British public during World War II and to her husband, as in the portrayal of the Academy Award Winning film The King’s Speech (1900) The Supreme Court of Japan was established (1947)

was established (1947) Prime Minister Paul Martin announced that Michaelle Jean would become Canada’s first Governor General of Caribbean origin (2005)

A federal judge in San Francisco ended a 13-day trial by striking down as unconstitutional California’s Proposition 8 , the voter approved ballot measure that banned same-sex unions, citing the Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment (2010)

, the voter approved ballot measure that banned same-sex unions, citing the Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment (2010) Happy 56th birthday, to President Barack Obama (1961)

And, on this day in 1901, Louis Armstrong, the beloved American jazz trumpeter, composer, and singer, was born. Nicknamed Satchmo, or Pops, Armstrong was one of the most influential figures in jazz, trail-blazing in a career that spanned more than five decades. With his instantly recognizable gravelly voice, Armstrong was an influential singer, demonstrating great dexterity as an improviser, bending the lyrics and melody to make a song more expressive. Armstrong kept up his busy tour schedule until a few years before his death in 1971. One of his most memorable songs, What a Wonderful World (buy it on Amazon), epitomizes the man, of whom Duke Ellington said, “He was born poor, died rich, and never hurt anyone along the way.”

WATCH him sing When the Saints Go Marching In…