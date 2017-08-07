Good News in History, August 7

On this day 90 years ago, the Peace Bridge opened between Fort Erie, Ontario and Buffalo, New York, commemorating 100 years of peace between Canada and the U.S. (1927)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Simón Bolívar triumphs over Spain as a hero in the Battle of Boyacá (1819)

triumphs over Spain as a hero in the Battle of Boyacá (1819) The balsa wood raft Kon-Tiki reached the Tuamotu Islands after Thor Heyerdahl’s 101-day (4375-mile) journey across the Pacific, which proved that prehistoric peoples could have traveled from South America (1947)

reached the Tuamotu Islands after Thor Heyerdahl’s 101-day (4375-mile) journey across the Pacific, which proved that prehistoric peoples could have traveled from South America (1947) The Quarrymen played at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, (without Paul McCartney who was away at Boy Scout camp). Still a jazz club, with only some tolerance for skiffle music, when John Lennon dared to play ‘Hound Dog’ and ‘Blue Suede Shoes’, the club owner sent a note to the stage saying, “Cut out the bloody rock!” By the end of 1961, The Beatles had established themselves as the Cavern Club’s signature act. (1957)

played at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, (without Paul McCartney who was away at Boy Scout camp). Still a jazz club, with only some tolerance for skiffle music, when John Lennon dared to play ‘Hound Dog’ and ‘Blue Suede Shoes’, the club owner sent a note to the stage saying, “Cut out the bloody rock!” By the end of 1961, The Beatles had established themselves as the Cavern Club’s signature act. (1957) NBC aired the final day of Watergate hearings on U.S. daytime television (1973)

on U.S. daytime television (1973) Philippe Petit performed a high wire act between the twin towers of the World Trade Center, 1,368 feet (417 m) off the ground (1974)

On this day in 1981, Geri Weis-Corbley, founder of Good News Network, was sent to cover her first news story as an ENG camera operator for a Washington, DC television news bureau, becoming one of the first females to be assigned a portable news camera in the nation’s capital. (Photo: Geri shooting in Leysin, Switzerland, 1985)